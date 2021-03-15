Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 201,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.58. 10,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

