Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 75,200 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $25,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 599,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,274,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,224. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.