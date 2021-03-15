Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 97,658 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,789 shares of company stock worth $73,588,298. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded up $24.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,477.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,466.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,352.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.