Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $18.60 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 493,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,600,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 19,673,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 590,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,481. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

