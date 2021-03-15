Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $39.44 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,596. The stock has a market cap of $378.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.95 and a 200 day moving average of $337.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.44.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

