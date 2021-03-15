Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 159,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

