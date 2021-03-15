Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Up 8.2%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $18.00. 294,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 335,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,386,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

