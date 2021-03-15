ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $51,370,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 366,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 435,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

