Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.