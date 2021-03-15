Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

