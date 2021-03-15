Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XLRN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $137.56 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.33.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock worth $2,428,537. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

