Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after acquiring an additional 136,797 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.