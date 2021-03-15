Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after acquiring an additional 136,797 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
