Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Holdings Increased by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,079 shares during the period. Accel Entertainment comprises about 5.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 4.00% of Accel Entertainment worth $37,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,269,000 after buying an additional 136,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.59. 5,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,898. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

