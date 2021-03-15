ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s current price.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Shares of ACAD opened at $27.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at $262,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

