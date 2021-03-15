Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Buys A$70,607.94 in Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer bought 259,588 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,607.94 ($50,434.24).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Academies Australasia Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, John Schlederer bought 7,717 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,392.27 ($1,708.76).

On Monday, February 15th, John Schlederer bought 392,283 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,508.05 ($83,220.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Academies Australasia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Academies Australasia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academies Australasia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.