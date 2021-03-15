9,093 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after acquiring an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -498.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

