8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Up 18.6% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.33 million and $880,650.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000647 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.