82,333 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Kabouter Management LLC

Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.1% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

