$781.56 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post sales of $781.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $811.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.68 million. Lennox International posted sales of $723.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.25. 193,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,301. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,816 shares of company stock valued at $805,041 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

