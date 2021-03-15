$747.61 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report sales of $747.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $733.01 million and the highest is $758.40 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $698.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $112,050,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.