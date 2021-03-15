7,351 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $124.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

