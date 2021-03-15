675 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS stock opened at $128.46 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

