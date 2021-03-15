6,159 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of RSG stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.