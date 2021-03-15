6,042 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.98. 2,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

