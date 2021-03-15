5,914 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,501.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 71.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the period.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Carter’s stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

