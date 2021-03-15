$56.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $56.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.22 million and the highest is $60.22 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $56.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $222.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $225.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $309.29 million, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $338.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,739,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,253,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

