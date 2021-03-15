$544.94 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report sales of $544.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.90 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $585.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,961,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,748. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.