$544.94 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report sales of $544.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.90 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $585.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,961,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,748. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.