$530,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce sales of $530,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460,000.00 to $600,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 542.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dyadic International by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dyadic International by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

