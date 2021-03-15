$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 billion and the highest is $5.89 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $25.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.50 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,114,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,878. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.98 and a 200-day moving average of $238.70.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

