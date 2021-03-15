$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 billion and the lowest is $5.01 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $214.09. 2,321,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,191. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

