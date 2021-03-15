4,479 Shares in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ashland Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ashland Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ashland Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after buying an additional 80,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 16.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $90.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

