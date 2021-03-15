$407.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $407.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.20 million and the highest is $429.30 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $374.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after acquiring an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.03. 7,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,415. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

