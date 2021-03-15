40,439 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Sony accounts for 4.2% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Sony by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Sony stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.77. 14,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,755. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

