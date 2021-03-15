4,015 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Boston Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $108.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

