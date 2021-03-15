$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $22.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.73 billion to $23.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.44 billion to $24.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

NTR opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

