3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $184.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

