39,397 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,397 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Las Vegas Sands comprises 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 301,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,879. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

