$375.63 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post sales of $375.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.67 million and the lowest is $365.00 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $289.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ECPG stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,133. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $663,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

