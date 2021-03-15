$363.90 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $363.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.25 million and the highest is $373.40 million. Green Dot posted sales of $346.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,768,667. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Green Dot by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Green Dot by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.61. 438,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

