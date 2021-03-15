$350.05 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post sales of $350.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $302.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdvanSix.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AdvanSix by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AdvanSix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ASIX traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.86 million, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.84.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.