$350.05 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post sales of $350.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $302.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ASIX. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AdvanSix by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AdvanSix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.86 million, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

