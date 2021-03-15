316,500 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 86,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC opened at $34.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.