3,107 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 87.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

PVH stock opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

