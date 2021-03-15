$306.01 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report sales of $306.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.95 million and the highest is $314.08 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $306.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of RRGB stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $587.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $39.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.