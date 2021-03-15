$295.34 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $295.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.34 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Wix.com posted sales of $215.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,286,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIX stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.22. The company had a trading volume of 353,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

