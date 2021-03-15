$29.11 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post sales of $29.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. AXT posted sales of $20.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $122.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $132.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.78 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AXT by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXTI stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $572.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.18 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

