26,245 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,379 shares of company stock worth $16,992,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

DT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.66. 33,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,427. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

