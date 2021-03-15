2,609 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritor by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,449,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.