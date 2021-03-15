24,480 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,794 shares of company stock worth $1,291,433. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

