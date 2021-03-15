24,100 Shares in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in New Gold by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 120,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,528,785. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

