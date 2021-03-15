24,055 Shares in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Apache by 1,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apache by 463.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apache by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 994,065 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apache by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apache by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.23 on Monday. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

